GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Dave Inc. $DAVE

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the fintech company's stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Dave were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the second quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dave in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dave by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 384 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $332.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Dave from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dave from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave

Dave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $240.90 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.21 and a fifty-two week high of $287.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.93.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the fintech company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Dave Inc. and maintained a $290 price target , implying meaningful upside from the current trading level. Barrington Research Reaffirms Dave Outperform Rating

Barrington Research reaffirmed its rating on Dave Inc. and maintained a , implying meaningful upside from the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Another note highlighted Dave’s improved earnings outlook and said the stock still looks attractive after the recent valuation update, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s growth and profitability trajectory. Dave Valuation After Upgraded Earnings Outlook

Another note highlighted Dave’s improved earnings outlook and said the stock still looks attractive after the recent valuation update, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s growth and profitability trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also described Dave Inc. as having a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, which supports the bullish tone around the stock. Dave Inc. Consensus Rating of Moderate Buy

Analysts also described Dave Inc. as having a consensus rating, which supports the bullish tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed Dave Inc.’s year-to-date performance versus other business services stocks, but it did not add a new catalyst beyond general relative-performance commentary. Dave Inc. Performance Versus Peers

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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