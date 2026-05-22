GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,174 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3,635.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 748,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 728,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 843.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 464,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $268,573,000 after acquiring an additional 409,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 66.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 288,771 shares during the last quarter.

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Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.51 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 235.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 286.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on POWI

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $167,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,681.18. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $499,266.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,216,397.69. This represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $683,375. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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