GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 126,999 CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.9%

CNH stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.CNH Industrial's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNH shares. Weiss Ratings raised CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNH Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNH Industrial wasn't on the list.

While CNH Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here