GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 140,418 Shares of AXT Inc $AXTI

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 140,418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of AXT worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AXT alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AXT by 3,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Maytree Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $11,156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AXT by 2,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 574,828 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 551,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AXT

AXT Stock Down 7.3%

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.44 and a beta of 1.75. AXT Inc has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Chang sold 20,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,346,224. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,905 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,938,082.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,275,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,337,520.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,278 shares of company stock valued at $21,196,754. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AXT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AXT wasn't on the list.

While AXT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here