GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,268 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,958 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Walmart were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock worth $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 196,648 shares of the retailer's stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. The company has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart reported Q1 EPS of $0.66, ahead of estimates, on revenue of $177.75 billion, also above expectations. The company also highlighted strong underlying growth drivers, including 26% global e-commerce growth and 37% growth in advertising revenue. Article Title

Walmart reported Q1 EPS of $0.66, ahead of estimates, on revenue of $177.75 billion, also above expectations. The company also highlighted strong underlying growth drivers, including 26% global e-commerce growth and 37% growth in advertising revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its long-term strategy and kept annual targets in place, which supports the view that Walmart’s core business remains resilient despite a cautious consumer backdrop. Article Title

Management reaffirmed its long-term strategy and kept annual targets in place, which supports the view that Walmart’s core business remains resilient despite a cautious consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted that Walmart continues to benefit from value-seeking shoppers, but the market is also watching whether the company can sustain growth if consumers become more stressed by inflation and higher fuel costs. Article Title

Analysts noted that Walmart continues to benefit from value-seeking shoppers, but the market is also watching whether the company can sustain growth if consumers become more stressed by inflation and higher fuel costs. Negative Sentiment: Walmart’s Q2 guidance came in below analyst forecasts, with EPS and revenue outlooks both disappointing investors. That weaker near-term guidance is the main reason the stock is falling today. Article Title

Walmart’s Q2 guidance came in below analyst forecasts, with EPS and revenue outlooks both disappointing investors. That weaker near-term guidance is the main reason the stock is falling today. Negative Sentiment: Management warned that high gas prices are squeezing household budgets and raising Walmart’s transportation and logistics costs, increasing the risk of margin pressure even as shoppers shift toward cheaper purchases. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $2,566,989.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,193,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $554,488,078.95. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $361,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 596,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 109,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,908,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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