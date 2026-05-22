GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.14% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,922,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 175.0% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 436.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,974,000 after buying an additional 344,335 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 334,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 8.3%

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 98,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $1,806,518.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,976,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,802,262.06. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $62,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,039,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,806.02. The trade was a 78.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,900,000 shares of company stock worth $65,714,663. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company's stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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