Gtcr LLC Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,373,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $514,112,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 13.6% of Gtcr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gtcr LLC owned about 0.92% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $2,825,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE AJG opened at $247.57 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $315.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here