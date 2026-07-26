Gtcr LLC Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Sotera Health Company $SHC

Gtcr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735,301 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000,000 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health comprises 4.8% of Gtcr LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gtcr LLC owned 4.47% of Sotera Health worth $182,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $370,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,200 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,645,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,418,000 after buying an additional 3,735,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,228,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,189,000 after buying an additional 2,756,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1,206.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,523,000 after buying an additional 2,644,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,278,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

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Sotera Health Stock Down 0.8%

SHC stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.76. Sotera Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.78 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.Sotera Health's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

Further Reading

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