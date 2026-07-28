Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Shares Purchased by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,281 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for 5.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.23% of Guardant Health worth $28,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,160,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,101,000 after buying an additional 251,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,078 shares of the company's stock worth $575,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,361,547 shares of the company's stock worth $343,348,000 after purchasing an additional 435,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,297,000 after purchasing an additional 277,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,441,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Guardant Health Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GH opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company's fifty day moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day moving average is $112.25. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,110,607.58. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 143,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $21,674,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,881,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,097,657.44. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 708,565 shares of company stock valued at $90,556,597 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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