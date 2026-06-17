Guardian Point Capital LP Has $32.33 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Guardian Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises 10.0% of Guardian Point Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guardian Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Management worth $32,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,350,249 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $215,785,000 after purchasing an additional 129,368 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 60,717 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,687 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Ares Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 704,069 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $113,799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 35,425.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 221,679 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 221,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

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Ares Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ARES stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $195.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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