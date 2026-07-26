Guardian Point Capital LP Sells 1,000 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Guardian Point Capital LP cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 5.4% of Guardian Point Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Point Capital LP owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,554 shares of the construction company's stock worth $973,979,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 34,923.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $413,777,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,496,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $296,838,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $7,400.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,224.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE NVR opened at $6,425.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6,370.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6,786.91. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,501.01 and a one year high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $83.06. NVR had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $108.54 EPS. NVR's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key NVR News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Negative Sentiment: NVR’s second-quarter results missed expectations on revenue and earnings, with EPS falling to $83.96 from $108.54 a year ago and revenue dropping about 10% as fewer settlements and lower pricing weighed on results. NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

NVR’s second-quarter results missed expectations on revenue and earnings, with EPS falling to $83.96 from $108.54 a year ago and revenue dropping about 10% as fewer settlements and lower pricing weighed on results. Negative Sentiment: Homebuilding margin pressure was a key concern, with higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments cutting profitability despite improved orders and backlog growth. NVR Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Margin Pressure, Stock Down

Homebuilding margin pressure was a key concern, with higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments cutting profitability despite improved orders and backlog growth. Negative Sentiment: Truist Financial lowered its price target on NVR to $6,400 from $6,600 and kept a hold rating, signaling more cautious expectations for the shares. Benzinga

Truist Financial lowered its price target on NVR to $6,400 from $6,600 and kept a hold rating, signaling more cautious expectations for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded NVR to “strong sell” and trimmed several future earnings estimates, reinforcing concerns that near-term earnings momentum may stay weak. Zacks.com

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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