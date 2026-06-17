Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,578 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here