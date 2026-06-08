Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,488,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.73 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.11 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $396.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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