Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE is Gavilan Investment Partners LLC's 10th Largest Position

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up 6.0% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Guidewire Software worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 127.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Zacks Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $258.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.00.

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Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.30 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $141.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $219,997.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,921,551.52. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 4,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $509,632.08. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 131,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,568,595.10. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,193 shares of company stock worth $3,792,858. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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