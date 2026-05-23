Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,409 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $277,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 197,070 shares of the company's stock worth $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company's stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daviman Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $234.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $234.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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