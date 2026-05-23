Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $203.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694,732 shares of the company's stock after selling 118,830 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 3.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.29% of Mondelez International worth $203,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock worth $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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