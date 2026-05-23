Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $216.02 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 221,322 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $216,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,123,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.65.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $309.21 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $238.50 and its 200-day moving average is $206.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $315.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

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Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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