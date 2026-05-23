Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $50 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,169 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings in Intuit were worth $50,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 63.8% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $319.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.36 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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