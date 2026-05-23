Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $60.19 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 73,997 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings in Lam Research were worth $60,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $309.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average of $215.35. The company has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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