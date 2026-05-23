Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 26,277 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $49,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,933,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,219,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,273,387,000 after buying an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $10,053,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,340.9% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,943 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

ROP stock opened at $326.94 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $576.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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