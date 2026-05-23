Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 9,209 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,278 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,394,236 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $380,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,568 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation.

EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company has been highlighted for record free cash flow and its plan to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The company has been highlighted for and its plan to return at least to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded EOG to Strong Buy and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations.

and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations.

on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and best income stocks lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name.

EOG was also added to Zacks’ and lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to describe EOG as a disciplined, cash-focused oil and gas producer with ongoing international expansion and acquisitions, which supports the long-term outlook but is not an immediate catalyst.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

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