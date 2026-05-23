Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,254 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $210,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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