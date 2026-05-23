Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,113 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $269,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock worth $2,779,426,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in AbbVie by 15.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock worth $2,241,363,000 after acquiring an additional 408,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $216.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $208.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.68. The company has a market capitalization of $381.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP for MAVIRET in acute hepatitis C, a potential label expansion that could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Article Title

AbbVie received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP for MAVIRET in acute hepatitis C, a potential label expansion that could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Positive Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, also secured a positive CHMP opinion for Boey, adding another potential European growth catalyst for AbbVie’s aesthetics business. Article Title

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, also secured a positive CHMP opinion for Boey, adding another potential European growth catalyst for AbbVie’s aesthetics business. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie highlighted new oncology data at ASCO 2026, signaling continued momentum across its next-generation cancer pipeline and supporting longer-term growth expectations. Article Title

AbbVie highlighted new oncology data at ASCO 2026, signaling continued momentum across its next-generation cancer pipeline and supporting longer-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary remained constructive, with pieces calling AbbVie a strong dividend pick and a long-term buy, which can reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Article Title

Analyst and media commentary remained constructive, with pieces calling AbbVie a strong dividend pick and a long-term buy, which can reinforce investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie plans 85 summer layoffs in California tied to its Allergan Aesthetics unit, a cost-cutting move that may draw attention but is not large enough on its own to materially change the investment case. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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