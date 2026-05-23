Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 42,489 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $84,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $190.03 and a 12 month high of $421.97. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $370.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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