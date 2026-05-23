Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,128 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.07% of CocaCola worth $216,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in CocaCola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,766 shares of the company's stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:KO opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

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CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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