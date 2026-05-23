Guinness Asset Management LTD Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,169 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 90,336 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings in Amphenol were worth $64,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $82,606,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $132.31 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here