Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys New Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total value of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 103,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,316,257 shares of company stock worth $474,860,636. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $343.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.12. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $354.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

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