Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR is Beaconlight Capital LLC's 8th Largest Position

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,981 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. Gulfport Energy makes up 3.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gulfport Energy worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company's stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 108,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GPOR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPOR opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.41. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $149.18 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.42.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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