Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,099 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.49% of Gulfport Energy worth $133,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPOR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 671,483 shares of the company's stock worth $139,662,000 after purchasing an additional 83,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,393 shares of the company's stock worth $109,692,000 after purchasing an additional 176,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,458 shares of the company's stock worth $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 4,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 467,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,892,000 after buying an additional 458,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 1,281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,104,000 after buying an additional 395,197 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GPOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.00.

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Gulfport Energy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.41. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $149.18 and a fifty-two week high of $225.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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