Gunderson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Gunderson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,513 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,981 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $88,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 54,802.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $162,769,000 after purchasing an additional 295,931 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $686.73 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $702.52 and its 200 day moving average is $574.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $788.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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