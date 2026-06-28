Gunderson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,801 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Gunderson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,801 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000. Sandisk comprises approximately 3.7% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sandisk by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sandisk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,546.01 and a 200 day moving average of $881.10.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,603.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More Sandisk News

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Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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