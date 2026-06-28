Gunderson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Gunderson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.0% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after purchasing an additional 194,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 7.4%

ADI stock opened at $387.14 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $408.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $434.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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