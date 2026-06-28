Gunderson Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Gunderson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 15,883 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.4% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $61,306,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 6.7%

MU opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $817.22 and its 200 day moving average is $524.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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