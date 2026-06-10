GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 43,337 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,034 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,337 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Burlington Stores worth $98,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of BURL opened at $325.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $351.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.47.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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