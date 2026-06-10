GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,883 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Entegris worth $63,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,480,998,000 after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $689,560,000 after acquiring an additional 412,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,841,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $470,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,765,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $348,115,000 after acquiring an additional 709,121 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $159.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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