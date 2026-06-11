GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,682 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,269 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $25,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $109,975.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,434,803.34. This trade represents a 8.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,160,753.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 363,024 shares in the company, valued at $16,426,836. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is 8.63%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

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