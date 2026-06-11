GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $33.53 Million in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,534,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,635.7% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,904 shares of the company's stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 653,718 shares of the company's stock worth $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 129,040 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,550 shares of the company's stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers bought 466 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.76 per share, for a total transaction of $43,226.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 55,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,026.16. The trade was a 0.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.21% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.05 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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