GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 354,359 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 354,359 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $32,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,804,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,551.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 639.84%.The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $109,024.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,908,980.58. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider James William Burns sold 3,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,411.26. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,623 shares of company stock valued at $438,144. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agios Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agios Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here