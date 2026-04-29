GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO Stake Lowered by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,568 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,673 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of GXO Logistics worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,960,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,473,000 after acquiring an additional 121,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.17.

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GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GXO opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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