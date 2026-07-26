H. B. Fuller Company $FUL Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.79% of H. B. Fuller worth $160,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,677,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $99,754,000 after acquiring an additional 196,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 66,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in H. B. Fuller by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in H. B. Fuller by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H. B. Fuller Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $55.56 on Friday. H. B. Fuller Company has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm had revenue of $950.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $67.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.86.

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H. B. Fuller Profile

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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