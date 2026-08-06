H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,919 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in H World Group were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in H World Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,899 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.15.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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