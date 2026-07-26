HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 15,366.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,469 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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