Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 965,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 178.6% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 11,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $2,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haemonetics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $96.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.50.

View Our Latest Report on HAE

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, CAO Farris Maryanne Maunsell sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $101,147.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $705,129.72. This represents a 12.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HAE stock opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $357.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.15 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global medical technology company focused on blood and plasma collection, processing and management. Its products and services are used by plasma collection organizations, blood centers and hospitals. The company provides automated plasma collection systems and related software and supplies, as well as technologies for collecting and processing blood components. Its hospital offerings include devices for surgical blood salvage and tools that help clinicians assess blood clotting and guide transfusion decisions.

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