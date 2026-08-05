Haemonetics Corporation $HAE Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 3,597.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 201,519 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Haemonetics worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,640.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Haemonetics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.6%

HAE opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Haemonetics Corporation has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $88.58. The business's fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.83 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 7.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

Further Reading

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