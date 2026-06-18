Hafnia Limited $HAFN Shares Bought by Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN - Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,093 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 329,093 shares during the quarter. Hafnia accounts for approximately 1.3% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Hafnia were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAFN. MHR Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Hafnia by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC now owns 17,186,714 shares of the company's stock worth $102,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hafnia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,928,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hafnia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,742,756 shares of the company's stock worth $64,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hafnia by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,870,521 shares of the company's stock worth $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 571,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hafnia by 241.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 815,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 576,629 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Hafnia

In other news, CEO Mikael Opstun Skov sold 500,000 shares of Hafnia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $4,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,130,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,172,231.58. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Echtelt Petrus Wouter Van sold 90,000 shares of Hafnia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,994 shares in the company, valued at $756,190.68. This represents a 49.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,854,800 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAFN. Dnb Carnegie cut shares of Hafnia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded Hafnia to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hafnia from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hafnia presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of Hafnia stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hafnia Limited has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hafnia had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $688.87 million for the quarter.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.2877 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.1%. This is an increase from Hafnia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Hafnia's payout ratio is 126.37%.

About Hafnia

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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