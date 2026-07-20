Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 19,743 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,054 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,743 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 2.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FNF alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,272 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $51.87 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here