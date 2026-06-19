Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 37,595 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,042 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 37,595 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 2.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.62.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $51.07 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

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