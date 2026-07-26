Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674,518 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,647,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of Haleon worth $146,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 6.4% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,285,485 shares of the company's stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 606,864 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,741 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company's stock.

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Haleon Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.13. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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