Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $410,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,681 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,272,590,000 after acquiring an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

