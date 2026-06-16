Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,980 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

More Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Halliburton was highlighted in an industry outlook as an oilfield services name that may be better positioned than some peers to navigate weaker conditions and energy-transition challenges. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Halliburton, TechnipFMC and Weatherford International

Halliburton was highlighted in an industry outlook as an oilfield services name that may be better positioned than some peers to navigate weaker conditions and energy-transition challenges. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still see upside potential for HAL, with recent price targets above the current trading level and a median target around the low $40s, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive despite near-term volatility.

Analysts still see upside potential for HAL, with recent price targets above the current trading level and a median target around the low $40s, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage framed Halliburton as still having value after its earlier surge, implying some investors are evaluating whether the stock’s prior move left room for further gains. Can Halliburton Still Show Value After Its Surge?

Recent coverage framed Halliburton as still having value after its earlier surge, implying some investors are evaluating whether the stock’s prior move left room for further gains. Negative Sentiment: HAL declined along with other oilfield services stocks as crude prices fell sharply, signaling weaker near-term sentiment for the sector and potentially softer demand expectations for oil services. Why Halliburton (HAL) Stock Is Down Today

HAL declined along with other oilfield services stocks as crude prices fell sharply, signaling weaker near-term sentiment for the sector and potentially softer demand expectations for oil services. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary also showed HAL lagging even as the market gained, reinforcing the view that sector rotation and energy-price weakness are driving the stock lower rather than company-specific news. Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $852,377.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,732.07. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 158,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $6,338,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,521,080. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 391,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report).

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